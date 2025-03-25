NEA Bharatpur Chief Shrestha manhandled after derogatory remark's on office's notice board

Chief of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Bharatpur Distribution Center, Ramu Shrestha, was physically assaulted after a notice containing abusive language against Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli was posted on the center’s digital notice board.

The notice, which appeared on the digital notice board on Monday, included derogatory remarks against PM.

On Tuesday, a group attacked Chief Shrestha over this issue. The police have stated that the identities of those who assaulted Shrestha and vandalized the office have not been established.

A statement issued by the center reads, “Uploading illegal abusive language and offensive words against the country’s honorable prime minister is an insult to the prestigious office of the prime minister. Such an act is against the state’s Constitution and prevailing laws. The Nepal Electricity Authority Bharatpur Distribution Center family strongly condemns this illegal act.”

The center also noted through its statement that while efforts were underway to bring this incident under the legal purview of cybercrime, Office Chief Ramu Shrestha was attacked on Tuesday.

The statement further elaborates, “On Tuesday morning at 10 am, a large group of 35–40 individuals entered the office chief’s room, vandalized it, and assaulted the office chief. This has made it evident that the employees of the Nepal Electricity Authority Bharatpur, who provide public services, are not safe. We demand the harshest punishment under the law for those responsible for vandalizing the office.”