Court slashes Rajeev Gurung's remaining sentence by 20 percent

Rajeev Gurung, also known as Deepak Manange, has been granted a 20 percent reduction in his prison sentence.

On Friday, a bench of Judge Kamal Prasad Pokharel at the Kathmandu District Court ordered a 20 percent reduction in Gurung’s remaining sentence.

Gurung had filed a petition on February 24 seeking a 20 percent reduction in his sentence according to the National Code.

Deepak Kumar Shrestha, the court’s information officer, said that the court ordered a 20 percent reduction of Gurung’s remaining sentence as sought by the petitioner.

Gurung had submitted the petition through the prison, stating that he had appeared before the court within 60 days of the verdict, Shrestha added.

The Supreme Court had previously found him guilty of attempted murder.

In 2004, Gurung had attacked Milan Gurung, also known as Chakre Milan, with a sword and severed his hand. Chakre Milan’s hand was later reattached. But his wife Indira Gurung filed a complaint with the police accusing Gurung of attempted murder.

The Kathmandu District Court ruled that the incident was a case of beating and sentenced some of the accused to prison for two years. The District Government Attorney’s Office then moved the then Patan Appellate Court against the district court’s decision.

In 2012, the then Patan Appellate Court convicted Gurung of attempted murder and sentenced him to imprisonment for five years.

Upholding the appellate court's decision, the Supreme Court found Gurung guilty of attempted murder in November last year.

Gurung had already served two years and eight months of his jail term before the Supreme Court verdict.

He was supposed to serve an additional two years and four months in prison. The ruling on Friday means he will now receive a 20 percent reduction in his remaining sentence.