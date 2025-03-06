Protest against cable car construction in Mukkumlung (Pictures)

A protest against cable car construction in the Mukkumlung (Pathibhara) area of Taplejung district was held at the Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

The protestors said that they don’t want development through cable car in Mukkumlung.

The Kirat Yakthung Chumlung, the Rastriya Mukti Party Nepal, and the ‘No Cable Car Group’ organized the protest, citing the need to protect the Mukkumlung area.

There is dispute over the construction of a cable car in Pathibhara of Taplejung. Local residents have been long been protesting against it, while the government has been engaging in dialogue with the protestors by forming a talks committee.