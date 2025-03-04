Swargadwari Guthi victims protest in front of UML central office (Pictures)

Swargadwari Guthi victims, who have been protesting in Kathmandu demanding tenancy rights, staged a sit-in in front of the CPN-UML central office at Chyasal, Lalitpur, on Tuesday.

The protestors complain that they have not been granted ownership of the land they have been cultivating for a long time. They reached the central office of UML, which heads the government, on Tuesday to express their grievances.

The protestors said that they will also stage sit-ins at the central offices of the Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Center), Rastriya Swatantra Party, and other parties.