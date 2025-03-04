LMC conducts trial of electric carriage (Pictures)

The Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) conducted a trial of electric carriage with the aim of promoting tourism on Tuesday.

Sitaram Hachethu, chief of Lalitpur Metropolitan Police, said that the LMC conducted the trial of electric carriage to take domestic and foreign tourists around the temples, monasteries, and other heritage sites in the metropolis.

After conducting the trial for a month, the LMC plans to buy four more electric carriages and operate them, Hachhethu added.

The metropolis is currently conducting the trial in collaboration with Hotel Goodwill.

It has conceptualized the use of electric carriages to take tourists around Pulchowk, Mangal Bazaar, Mahavihar, Patan Sundhara, and other places.