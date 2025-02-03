President, PM attend Basanta Shrawan at Hanuman Dhoka (Pictures)

President Ram Chandra Paudel attended Basanta Shrawan at Hanuman Dhoka in Basantapur on the occasion of Basanta Panchami on Monday.

During a special ceremony organized at Nasal Chowk of Hanuman Dhoka on Monday morning, the chief priest of Hanuman Dhoka put tika and garland on President Paudel and also offered him prasad.

A contingent of Nepal Army offered a gun salute to the president.

The president also worshiped Goddess Saraswati on the occasion.

Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal, ministers, and other dignitaries also attended the ceremony.

According to tradition, the head of state, head of government, and other distinguished personalities attend Basanta Shrawan on Basanta Panchami.

Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, wisdom, learning, music and all arts, is worshiped on Basanta Panchami, which is also celebrated as Shree Panchami.

It is believed that observing Basanta Shrawan brings happiness, peace and prosperity.