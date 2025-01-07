Nepali doctors condemn Israeli atrocities, burning down of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

Nepali doctors have condemned Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza.

Issuing a statement the doctors have expressed outrage over what they called Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza. "The deliberate mass murder of civilians, the destruction of healthcare infrastructure, the weaponization of starvation and displacement are atrocities that go beyond war crimes—they represent a calculated extermination of people of Gaza," the statement stresses.

They have also condemned Israel for burning down the Kamal Adwan Hospital, the last hospital in North Gaza, on December 27. "This is not collateral damage; it is a premeditated war crime. Israel is systematically annihilating the means of survival for Palestinians, openly targeting ambulances, hospitals, and healthcare workers."

Stressing that over 500 healthcare workers have been brutally killed, and more than 130 ambulances destroyed by Israel they have said that such heinous actions are an affront to humanity itself.

They have also put forward a five-point demand.

1. Immediate and Unconditional Ceasefire: The slaughter of innocents must end now.

2. Global Accountability: Israel must be held accountable for genocide and war crimes at the International Criminal Court.

3. End the Blockade: The siege of Gaza is a death sentence for millions and must be lifted immediately.

4. Protection of Civilians and Medical Facilities: The intentional targeting of healthcare professionals is a crime against all humanity and must be stopped.

5. Release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya: A respected Palestinian doctor who has been unjustly detained from Gaza.. His immediate release is imperative to uphold the principles of medical neutrality and justice.

We condemn the international community’s cowardly inaction and complicity in these atrocities. Your silence is your consent. Israel’s actions are a stain on humanity, and every nation that remains silent shares in the guilt.

We, as doctors, have sworn an oath to save lives, yet our colleagues in Gaza are being hunted down and murdered for doing the same. This must stop. The world must rise in outrage against these crimes and act decisively to end the genocide in Gaza.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already condemned Israel for the attack stressing that the systematic dismantling of the health system and a siege for over 80 days on North Gaza puts the lives of the 75,000 Palestinians remaining in the area at risk.