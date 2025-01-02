Police propose to try Rabi Lamichhane even in Swarnalaxmi Cooperative case

Police have submitted their investigation report to the District Government Attorney’s Office (DGAO) after completing their investigation on Swarnalaxmi Multipurpose Cooperative Limited of Kathmandu.

On Thursday, the District Police Range, Kathmandu, submitted the investigation report on Swarnalaxmi Cooperative to the District Government Attorney's Office, Kathmandu.

In their investigation report the police have recommended prosecuting 44 people including Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane. According to Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari at the District Police Range, Kathmandu, two of the accused are in custody at the District Police Range, two others are in the custody of Kaski Police, one is in prison, while the rest are absconding.

Those in the custody of District Police Range, Kathmandu, are accounting official Sunita Newa and loan official Kamal Lama.

According to District Attorney Khadindra Raj Katuwal at the DGAO, the police have submitted the report demanding a compensation of Rs 1.19 billion from the accused.

“The police have submitted the report, now prosecution will begin after studying it,” Katuwal said. “A case will be registered in a few days.”

Police have recommended filing a case for organized crime and embezzlement of cooperative savings against the 44 people.

Along with Lamichhane, police have also recommended prosecuting GB Rai, former deputy inspector general of police Chhabi Lal Joshi, Kumar Ramtel, and others.

According to Attorney Katuwal, the police have sought a total of Rs 57.9 million in claims from Lamichhane, Rai, Joshi, and Ramtel.