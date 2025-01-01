12th National Costume and Topi Day marked (Pictures)

The 12th National Costume and Topi Day is being marked with various events on Wednesday.

Youth are celebrating the day with the slogan 'Nepali Topi: Our Identity'. Many people have been posting pictures of themselves wearing the national dress and topi on social media.

Jagaruk Yuwa Abhiyan Nepal organized a special event at Patan Durbar Square to mark the day.

National Costume and Topi Day is being celebrated every year on January 1 since 2014 to establish daura, suruwal, topi and gunyu choli among the youth.