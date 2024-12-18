SC orders Durga Prasai to be produced in court

The Supreme Court has ordered medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai to be produced in court in a habeas corpus case.

A single bench of Justice Sunil Kumar Pokharel issued the order on Wednesday.

Prasai’s son Nirajan had filed a petition at the apex court on Tuesday alleging that the police had kept his father in custody illegally even after the Kathmandu District Court's order to release him on bail.

Responding to the petition on Wednesday, Justice Pokharel issued a show cause order to the defendants.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Police Headquarters, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Kathmandu District Court have been named as defendants in the petition.

Prasai is being investigated for organized crime and extortion. He is accused of issuing threats to business people through a man in India.

On December 12, the Kathmandu District Court had ordered Prasai’s release on a bail of Rs 40,000 in a cyber crime case.

Prasai was released after posting the bail amount, but the CIB arrested him again for investigation related to another case.

Prasai was arrested on November 19.