Durga Prasai to remain in custody despite bail order

The Kathmandu District Court has ordered medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai to be released on bail, but he will continue to remain in custody.

District Attorney Khadindra Raj Katawal told Setopati that a bench of Judge Bishnu Prasad Awasthi has ordered Prasai to post a bail bond of Rs 40,000.

The Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police had arrested Prasai on the charge of cyber crime on November 19. A case of cyber crime was also filed against him on Wednesday.

Though the Kathmandu District Court has ordered Prasai’s release on bail, he will remain in custody as the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police is investigating him for extortion too. He is accused of issuing threats to business people and demanding money from them through his aides in India.