The Kaski District Court has extended the remand of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane by five days.

A bench of Judge Chandra Kanta Paudel granted permission to keep Lamichhane in custody for five more days on Thursday.

The court earlier extended his remand by four days on Sunday.

Lamichhane is being investigated for cooperative fraud, organized crime, and money laundering.

He was arrested from RSP’s central office in Kathmandu on November 5.