8 killed in accident in Rautahat

Eight people have died in an accident in Rautahat district.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Raya at District Police Office, Rautahat, eight people died in an accident on the Dhansar-Lamaha section of the East-West Highway in Chandrapur Municipality-4 around 1:00 AM Tuesday.

A police team under the command of DSP Raj Kumar Rai was deployed from Area Police Office, Chandrapur, after receiving news of the accident. During the investigation, it was found that the vehicle with number plate Ba 16 Cha 3162 had lost control and hit a tree on the side of the road.

Sixty-year-old Laruwati Devi Mahara, 30-year-old Urmila Mahara, 50-year-old Ram Kumari Mahara, 55-year-old Mahagin Devi Mahara, 62-year-old Phulmanti Devi Chamar, 60-year-old Ram Kumari Devi Mahara, and 30-year-old Shakuntala Devi Mahara of Banthiya Tol in Arnama Rural Municipality-3, Siraha, died in the accident.

Similarly, 50-year-old driver Shree Kumar Yadav also died.

Five others were injured in the accident. Police said that one of them is in a critical condition. Sixty-year-old Kanya Devi Mahara has been referred to Bayodha Hospital in Birgunj for further treatment.

The bodies of all eight deceased have been taken to the government hospital in Chandrapur. The vehicle has been impounded and taken to District Traffic Police Office, Chandrapur.