Rabi Lamichhane remanded to custody for 4 more days

The Kaski District Court has remanded Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane to custody for four more days.

According to the court’s information officer Suraj Adhikari, a bench of Judge Him Lal Belbase on Sunday granted permission to keep Lamichhane in custody for four more days.

The Government Attorney's Office had sought to extend his custody by 13 more days.

District Attorney Kamala Kafle said that Lamichhane was produced before the court on Sunday as the earlier remand granted by the court ended on Friday.

Lamichhane is being investigated on the charge of illegally transferring savings from Pokhara's Suryadarshan Savings and Credit Cooperative to Gorkha Media Network Pvt. Ltd.

Kaski Police said that Lamichhane is being investigated for cooperative fraud, organized crime, and money laundering.

Lamichhane was arrested on November 5.

Lamichhane was also taken to Kathmandu, Butwal, and Chitwan for recording of his statement over allegations of involvement in fraud at cooperatives based in those places.

Police said that former deputy inspector general of police Chhabi Lal Joshi, Ram Prasad Khanal, and Lila Pachhai will also be produced before the court for an extension of their remand on the same charges.