5 killed as retaining wall of under-construction suspension bridge collapses in Rolpa

Five people were killed when the retaining wall of an under-construction suspension bridge collapsed in Rolpa district on Sunday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Lama, chief of Rolpa Police, five people were buried under the rubble when the retaining wall of a suspension bridge under construction at Bahiri Gam in Sunchhahari Rural Municipality-3 collapsed at around 9:50 Sunday morning.

The bridge would connect Bahiri Gam and Maulabang after completion.

Police Inspector Rohit Kumar Shahi, spokesperson for Rolpa Police, said that all the five deceased have been identified.

The deceased are 45-year-old Dujman Pariyar, 31-year-old Om Pariyar, 40-year-old Subitra Pariyar, 27-year-old Aiti Pariyar, and 66-year-old Deviram Pariyar of Bahiri Gam, Sunchhahari-3.

Seven people were working at the site. Two others were able to escape when they saw the retaining wall collapse.