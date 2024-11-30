Five including ward chair killed in Ramechhap accident

Five people were killed in an accident in Ramechhap district on Friday afternoon.

According to Inspector Bikram Khadka, acting spokesperson for District Police Office, Ramechhap, five people died when a vehicle (Na 1 Ja 7123) met with an accident at Simal Danda in Gokul Ganga Rural Municipality-6 of Ramechhap at around 2:30 PM Friday.

Inspector Khadka said that the ward chair of Gokul Ganga-4 was also killed in the accident. The other four deceased have yet to be identified.

Three others were injured in the accident and they have been sent to the district hospital in Manthali for treatment, Inspector Khadka said.

According to police, the vehicle lost control and fell 300 meters from the road.