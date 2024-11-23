Cooperative victims stage protest at Maitighar (Pictures)

Victims of various cooperatives held a demonstration at Maitighar of Kathmandu on Friday.

Cooperative victims were involved in a clash with police personnel during a protest held at Maitighar on Wednesday. Kushlabh KC, chairman of the National Campaign for the Protection of Cooperative Depositors, was injured in the clash.

Earlier on Friday, cooperative victims picketed the National Human Rights Commission's office at Pulchowk, Lalitpur, saying it had remained silent on KC’s beating by the police.