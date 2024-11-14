No interim order in petition against Cabinet decision to restore electricity to defaulting industries

The Supreme Court on Wednesday did not issue an interim order in a writ petition filed against the Cabinet’s decision to resume power supply to industries that have defaulted on electricity bills.

According to SC spokesperson Achyut Kuinkel, Justice Nityananda Pandeya’s bench has called both sides for a discussion on November 18 to decide whether to issue an interim order in the case or not.

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has cut off power supply to several industries over unpaid electricity bills for dedicated and trunk lines.

Advocate Khadananda Kandel had filed a petition seeking an interim order against the Cabinet’s decision. He had named the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers; Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Singh Durbar; and NEA as defendants.

Responding to the petition on Wednesday, Justice Pandeya’s bench issued a show cause order and summoned both sides for a discussion.

A Cabinet meeting held on Sunday decided to restore electricity within 24 hours to industries whose power supply had been cut off by the NEA over unpaid bills. The meeting also decided to release former SC justice Girish Chandra Lal’s report.