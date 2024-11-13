Two arrested over document forgery in human trafficking case

Police have arrested two more persons in connection with the incident in which three persons had prepared fake documents and traveled to Japan in collusion with a former minister of Koshi province.

Superintendent of Police Nawraj Adhikari said that a team from District Police Range, Kathmandu, arrested two persons from Bagbazar in Kathmandu on Monday evening.

According to the police, those arrested are Goody Rai and Nabin Rai.

Police said that they had helped make fake identity cards.

With this, the number of people arrested in connection with the incident has reached nine.

On October 27, four people including Lila Ballabh Adhikari, a member of the Koshi Provincial Assembly and the then minister for internal affairs and law of Koshi province, had left for Japan to participate in the week-long International Conference on Open Access to Culture 2024.

Japan’s immigration authorities had deported Adhikari and the other three -- Janak Rai, Dawa Sherpa, and Kanchan Devkota -- who had accompanied him.

The Immigration Department of Nepal had then sent them to the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office for investigation.

Later, three others -- Mahesh Pandey, Jugal Riial, and Bir Bahadur Sunuwar -- were also arrested and sent to District Police Range, Kathmandu, for investigation.

The District Police Range had initially opened investigation on document forgery. After Adhikari’s arrest, it also began investigation on human trafficking and smuggling.