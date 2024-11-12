Five including driver killed in pickup van accident in Baglung

Five people including the driver have died in a pickup van accident in Baglung district.

The pickup van (Ga 2 Cha 9247) met with an accident at Jaimini Municipality-7 on Monday morning while it was on the way to the district headquarters Baglung Bazar from Chhisti in Jaimini Municipality-8.

According to Keshav Thapa, police inspector and information officer at District Police Office, Baglung, the vehicle fell 100 meters from the road.

Inspector Thapa said that all the five deceased have been identified.

The deceased are 20-year-old Rashmi Shrish, 50-year-old Nandakali Pun, 17-year-old Niraj Shreesh, 75-year-old Kul Prasad Shreesh, and 38-year-old driver Mahendra Pun of Kewai, Jaimini-8.

Ganga Bahadur Shreesh, 45, of Kewai was injured in the accident. He has sustained injuries on different parts of his body.