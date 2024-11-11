6 killed in Kalikot jeep accident

Six people were killed in a jeep accident in Kalikot district on Sunday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Tek Bahadur Rawat at District Police Office, Kalikot, six people were killed when a jeep carrying passengers met with an accident at Raduneta in Palanta Rural Municipality-3 of Kalikot on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred when the Bolero jeep (Ka 1 Ja 56) was heading to Thirpu from Khin, Palanta-5.

According to District Police Office, Kalikot, six people died on the spot in the accident.

The deceased are Padam Bam, Bhagawati Rokaya, Ganesh Shahi, and Daskala Shahi of Palanta-6; Chhaya Shahi of Palanta-5; and Daman Rokaya of Palanta-3.

Thirteen others were injured in the accident.

The injured include Keshav Thapa, Kishor Thapa, Bijay Thapa, Rhythm Shahi, Pratiksha Shahi, Ashish Rokaya, and Bhupendra Rokaya of Palanta-6; Dan Bahadur Rokaya, Nirmala Rokaya, and Jagat Rokaya of Palanta-3; Doli BK and Ayusha BK of Palanta-5; and driver Dhaniram Rawat.

The injured have been airlifted by a Nepal Army helicopter to Karnali Provincial Hospital in Surkhet for treatment.

According to District Police Office, Kalikot, all the injured are in critical condition.

Police said that the jeep fell nearly 500 meters from the road.

(An earlier version of this story reported, based on the information provided by Palanta Rural Municipality Vice-chair Alaipura Jaishi, that eight people were killed in the incident. We apologize for the error.)