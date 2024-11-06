SC convicts Gandaki lawmaker Rajeev Gurung in attempted murder case

The Supreme Court (SC) has ruled Gandaki Provincial Assembly Member Rajeev Gurung alias Deepak Manange guilty of attempted murder.

A bench of SC Justices Nahakul Subedi and Tek Prasad Dhungana on Tuesday upheld the previous verdict passed by the then Patan Appellate Court in the attempted murder case against Gurung, said SC spokesperson Achyut Kuinkel.

Gurung had attacked Milan Gurung alias Chakre Milan with a sword and severed his hand in 2004. Chakre Milan’s hand was later reattached. But his wife Indira Gurung had filed a complaint with the police accusing Gurung of attempted murder.

The Kathmandu District Court had ruled that the incident was a case of beating and sentenced some of the accused to prison for two years. The District Government Attorney’s Office had then moved the Patan High Court against the district court’s decision.

In 2012, the then Patan Appellate Court had convicted Gurung of attempted murder and sentenced him to imprisonment for five years.