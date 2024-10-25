Gorkha Group of Company shareholder arrested over cooperative fraud

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has arrested one person on the charge of involvement in fraud at Suryadarshan Savings and Credit Cooperative.

Superintendent of Police Hobindra Bogati, spokesperson for the CIB, said that they arrested 48-year-old Ram Bahadur Khanal from Pani Pokhari in ward 3 of Kathmandu Metropolitan City on Friday.

Khanal hails from Bagalephant in Bhanu Municipality-8, Tanahun.

According to SP Bogati, Khanal is the promoter and shareholder of Gorkha Group of Company Limited and Nature Herbs International Private Limited.

Khanal was arrested for investigation related to Suryadarshan Cooperative and has already been sent to District Police Office, Kaski, SP Bogati said.