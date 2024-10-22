CIB recommends red notices for 2 including Jyoti Gurung over Miteri Cooperative savings embezzlement

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has recommended issuing red notices for two people in connection with the misappropriation of savings worth tens of millions of rupees at Miteri Savings and Credit Cooperative in Mahalaxmisthan, Lalitpur.

The CIB is investigating embezzlement of Rs 148.1 million at Miteri Cooperative.

The cooperative has filed a complaint against five people accusing them of embezzlement. Superintendent of Police Hobindra Bogati, spokesperson for the CIB, told Setopati that the CIB has recommended to the Police Headquarters to issue red notices for two of them – Jyoti Gurung and Jyoti Bahadur Bhandari.

The Interpol section at the Police Headquarters in Naxal will study the matter and, if necessary, seek additional documents. If the documents are complete, the Interpol section will then write to Interpol to issue red notices for the two.

Jyoti Gurung is the former wife of Nepali Congress Vice-president and lawmaker Dhan Raj Gurung.

Dhan Raj says that they have already been divorced. But he was found to have been paying the loan taken by his former wife until recently.

Though Jyoti and Dhan Raj got divorced five years ago, receipts have been found that show Dhan Raj had been paying loan in his Jyoti’s name up until this year.