4 die in Dadeldhura bus accident

Four people were killed and 12 others injured in a bus accident in Dadeldhura district on Tuesday night.

The passenger bus met with an accident at Khasrekhan in Amargadhi Municipality-7 of Dadeldhura while heading to Purchaundi of Baitadi from Mahendranagar of Kanchanpur.

According to Police Inspector Upendra Bahadur Bam at District Police Office, Dadeldhura, two women, one man, and a child died on the spot.

The deceased are 45-year-old Jayamati Bohara, 20-year-old Kamala Bohara and her son, and 22-year-old Sahadev Bohara. All four are from Purchaundi Municipality-3, Baitadi.

According to Inspector Bam, the bus driver Birendra Bohara was severely injured in the accident. He has been sent to Dhangadhi for treatment, while other injured are being treated at Dadeldhura Hospital.

Police believe the driver could have fallen asleep at the wheel leading to the accident.