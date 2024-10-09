Five Russians die while climbing Mt Dhaulagiri

Five Russian mountaineers have died while climbing Mt Dhaulagiri.

According to Rakesh Gurung, director of the Department of Tourism, the bodies of five Russian climbers were found at an altitude of 7,600 meters on Tuesday morning.

A group of 14 Russian citizens had arrived in Nepal about three weeks ago for a climbing expedition through IAM Trekking & Expeditions.

Eight of them had lost contact during their ascent of Mt Dhaulagiri on Sunday night.

According to Gurung, they tried to send a helicopter to search for the eight climbers on Monday but the helicopter could not fly due to bad weather.

A helicopter belonging to Heli Everest found two climbers at Base Camp and one climber at Camp I during a search operation on Tuesday morning. According to the Department of Tourism, the climber found at Camp I is undergoing treatment, while the other two are preparing to come to Kathmandu.

The helicopter then found the bodies of the other five climbers at 7,600 meters.

Gurung said that they would contact the trekking agency concerned and discuss about bringing the climbers' bodies to Kathmandu and sending them to Russia.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Shrestha at District Police Office, Myagdi, the bodies of all five climbers are still on the mountain.

He said that they need skilled manpower to bring the bodies, adding that efforts are being made for the same.

Meanwhile, the five deceased have been identified as Aleksandr Dusheyko, Oleg Kruglov, Chistikov Vladimir, Nosenko Mikhail, and Shpilevoz Dmitri.