Death toll from floods and landslides reaches 244

The death toll from the recent floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall has risen to 244, while 19 others are still missing as of Sunday morning.

Another 197 people have been reported injured in different parts of the country.

Rishi Ram Tiwari, spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs, said that a total of 17,174 people have been rescued from areas affected by floods and landslides across the country. Efforts to repair blocked roads and highways and resume transportation continue, he added.

According to Tiwari, details of flood and landslide victims are being collected by the local level. After the details are received, the government’s financial assistance for temporary housing will be distributed. Tiwari said that the affected families have been provided food and other assistance by the local level.

The government has provided Rs 200,000 each through the District Disaster Management Fund to the families of those killed in floods and landslides. A total of 160 families have received the assistance so far.

Kavrepalanchowk has the highest death toll among the districts with 72 deaths reported so far. Tiwari said that the families of 59 of the deceased have been provided financial assistance.