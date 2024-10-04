All 35 killed in Jhyaple Khola landslide identified

The identities of all 35 people who died in a landslide at Jhyaple Khola in Dhading last week have been confirmed.

Three vehicles were buried in a landslide at Jhyaple Khola in Dhunibeshi Municipality-9 along the Tribhuvan Highway on Saturday morning. Thirty-five people traveling in the vehicles died in the incident.

According to Police Inspector Prahlad Silwal, acting spokesperson for District Police Office, Dhading, all the 35 deceased have been identified by Thursday.

Four vehicles including a van (Lu 1 Ja 4578), a microbus (Ba 2 Kha 1345), and a bus (Na 4 Kha 2270) were buried in the landslide when they were heading to Kathmandu.

Inspector Silwal said that four other vehicles were damaged in the landslide.

