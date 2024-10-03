Red Cross Society of China provides assistance of $100,000

The Red Cross Society of China has provided assistance of $100,000 for Nepalis affected by the recent floods and landslides.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song handed over a check of $100,000 to the Nepal Red Cross Society through the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the amount was handed over to the Nepal Red Cross Society through the ministry to provide assistance to those affected by last week’s floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall.

Speaking during the check handover ceremony, Ambassador Chen expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the disaster and wished for the recovery of those injured.

Ambassador Chen also said that the Chinese government will provide more assistance.