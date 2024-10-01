Death toll from floods and landslides reaches 217

The death toll from last week’s floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall has risen to 217.

According to Rishi Ram Tiwari, spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs, 143 people have been injured while 28 people are still missing in different parts of the country.

Tiwari said that all the security agencies are continuing search, rescue and relief works. Those affected by floods and landslides have been provided food and other emergency relief materials and the injured are receiving free treatment, he added.

Tiwari said that the government has given top priority to search, rescue and relief works and that initiatives are being taken to open highways blocked by landslides.