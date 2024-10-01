205 dead, 24 still missing in floods and landslides across country

The death toll from floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall from Thursday night to Saturday has crossed 200.

According to the Nepal Police Headquarters, floods and landslides in different parts of the country have left 205 people dead and 24 missing as of Monday evening.

Fifty-six people have died in the Kathmandu Valley, while 125 deaths have been recorded in the rest of Bagmati province. Similarly, 17 people in Koshi province, five in Madhes province, and two in Lumbini province have lost their lives in the disaster.

Another 130 people have been injured across the country. Among them, 24 are from the Valley, 85 from the rest of Bagmati, 13 from Koshi, and eight from Madhes.

Police said that the injured are being treated at local hospitals.

Meanwhile, 2,155 people in the Valley, 745 in the rest of Bagmati, 290 in Koshi, and 997 in Gandaki have been rescued until Monday evening.

Police said that search is still on for the missing.