At least 170 dead, 42 missing in floods and landslides

The death toll from floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall across the country since Thursday has reached 170.

Another 111 people have been injured, while 42 others are still missing.

According to a notice issued by Rishi Ram Tiwari, spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs, all security agencies have been mobilized for search, rescue and relief operations after the rainfall and around 4,000 disaster-affected people have been rescued so far.

One hundred and sixty-two people injured or stranded in different parts of Kavre, Sindhuli, Lalitpur and other districts have been rescued by Nepal Army helicopters.

Tiwari said that those affected by floods and landslides have been provided food and other emergency relief materials and the injured are receiving free treatment at government hospitals.

Search, rescue and relief works have been given continuity with top priority, the notice says, adding that province governments, and district and local disaster management committees are actively involved in search, rescue and relief efforts.

The notice also says that the ministry has been taking initiatives to immediately bring highways blocked by landslides into operation by coordinating with the bodies concerned.