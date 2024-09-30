At least 31 die in floods and landslides in Kavre

At least 31 people have been reported dead in floods and landslides in Kavrepalanchowk district until Sunday afternoon.

According to Inspector Dinesh Bahadur Kunwar at District Police Office, Kavre, floods and landslides caused by incessant rainfall since Thursday night in different parts of Kavre have killed 31 people and injured 42 others so far.

Inspector Kunwar said that they haven’t been able to collect all data due to power outage.

According to Inspector Kunwar, the injured are being treated at Dhulikhel and local hospitals.

Police have so far rescued 94 people stranded due to flooding and landslides by helicopter.