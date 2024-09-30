Death toll from floods and landslides across country reaches 148

The death toll from floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall since Thursday has reached 148.

According to Nepal Police, floods and landslides in different parts of the country including the Kathmandu Valley have left 148 people dead and 101 injured, while 55 others are still missing.

Security personnel have rescued more than 3,660 people, police said. Nepal Army helicopters are also being used for rescue work in various places.

Major highways remain blocked by landslides at several places. Police have requested people to contact the Police Headquarters first if they need to go on long journeys.

Security personnel from Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepal Army are continuing search and rescue operations at the site of a landslide at Jhyaple Khola in Dhading that has blocked the Prithvi Highway.

Thirty-five bodies have been recovered from the landslide until Sunday afternoon. Fourteen bodies were recovered from a bus and a microbus buried in the landslide on Saturday, while 21 more bodies have been retrieved so far on Sunday. Four vehicles have been found buried in the landslide there.