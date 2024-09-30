Five more bodies recovered as death toll from Jhyaple Khola landslide reaches 35 (With video)

Five more bodies have been recovered from a landslide at Jhyaple Khola in Dhading.

According to Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari at District Police Range, Kathmandu, bodies of five more people were retrieved from a bus buried in the landslide at 1:50 PM Sunday.

All five deceased are men.

The death toll from the landslide has now reached 35.

Sixteen bodies were pulled from the debris earlier on Sunday, while 14 bodies were retrieved from a bus and a Toyota Hiace microbus on Saturday.

A joint team of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Army personnel is continuing search and rescue operation.

Eight of 16 bodies recovered earlier on Sunday have been brought to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital at Maharajgunj, Kathmandu.