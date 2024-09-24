CIB deploys team to assist with investigation on Suryadarshan Cooperative

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has deployed a team from Kathmandu to investigate misappropriation of savings at the Pokhara-based Suryadarshan Savings and Credit Cooperative.

The CIB sent two of its officials to Pokhara on Tuesday to assist with the investigation.

According to Superintendent of Police Mohan Thapa at District Police Office, Kaski, the CIB team will arrive in Pokhara Tuesday evening.

Kaski Police is investigating Chhabi Lal Joshi, a former deputy inspector general of Nepal Police and the then promoter of Gorkha Media Network, for his alleged involvement in misappropriation of savings at Suryadarshan Cooperative.

Police had arrested Joshi from Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon and taken him to Pokhara the same evening.

On Monday, the Kaski District Court remanded Joshi to custody for five days for investigation.

A parliamentary inquiry committee formed to investigate cooperative fraud had recommended action against Joshi in its report.

The committee has also recommended action against GB Rai, the then chairman of Gorkha Media; Rabi Lamichhane, the then managing director of Gorkha Media; and promoter Kumar Ramtel.

On Sunday, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak had directed the Police Headquarters to implement the parliamentary inquiry committee’s report. Joshi was arrested soon after the directive was issued.