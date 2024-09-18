Arrest warrant issued against Durga Prasai

The Kathmandu District Court on Wednesday has issued arrest warrant in the name of controversial medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai.

The bench of Judge Mahendra Khanal has issued arrest warrant against three persons including Prasai, Jeevan Pandey and Durga Khanal, according to Registrar at the court Ramu Sharma.

The arrest warrant has been issued to punish them under the Electronic Transactions Act.

Prasai has been involved in many controversies and in the past has campaigned for non-payment of bank loans. He has also made disparaging remarks against students studying medicine in Bangladesh in the past and has levied outrageous allegations against leaders from many political parties.

Prasai’s bodyguards Deepak Khadka and Ram Kumar Dhimal were arrested from the Supreme Court premises in March when they were entering the court for a hearing related to Prasai. Along with the gun, police also recovered two small magazines, two big magazines, one magazine holder, and 100 rounds of bullet inside a black bag from the two.

They were later charged under the Arms and Ammunition Act.