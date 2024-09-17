Police release Balen Shah supporters detained from Basantapur

Police have released supporters of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Mayor Balen Shah who had reached Basantapur wearing t-shirts with Shah’s image to celebrate Indra Jatra on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Binod Ghimire at Kathmandu Valley Police Office said that they were released soon after being detained from Basantapur.

Police had detained 14 people wearing t-shirts with Shah’s image and the text ‘Balen City’ following a dispute with locals. They were then taken to Metropolitan Police Circle, Janasewa.

More than 2,000 security personnel were deployed in the Basantapur Durbar Square area in view of the Indra Jatra celebrations on Tuesday.