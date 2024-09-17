Police detain Balen Shah supporters from Basantapur

Police have detained supporters of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah who had reached Basantapur wearing t-shirts with Shah’s image for Indra Jatra celebrations on Tuesday.

According to police, they were detained from Basantapur Durbar Square and taken to Metropolitan Police Circle, Janasewa, following a dispute with locals.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other dignitaries are scheduled to attend the Indra Jatra celebrations. More than 2,000 security personnel have been deployed in the area for the festival.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Basanta Rajaure at District Police Range, Kathmandu, individuals wearing t-shirts featuring Balen Shah’s image were taken to Metropolitan Police Circle, Janasewa, for safety after they had a dispute with locals over the text ‘Balen City’ printed on their t-shirts.

SSP Rajaure said 10 individuals have been detained and kept at Janasewa.