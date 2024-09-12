50 including Chinese nationals arrested as CIB raids illegal call center

Police have arrested 50 people on the charge of committing fraud by operating an illegal call center in Ekantakuna of Lalitpur.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police raided a house in Ekantakuna on Wednesday after being tipped off that an illegal call center was being run in the rented house.

Superintendent of Police Hobindra Bogati said that the CIB team detained 50 people from the call center.

Among those detained, two are Chinese nationals and one is Filipino.

Police are conducting further investigation into the case.