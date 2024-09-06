Teej celebrated amid rain at Pashupati (Pictures)

Hindu women across the country are celebrating Haritalika Teej with great fervor on Friday.

The festival falls on Bhadra Shukla Tritiya, or the third day of the bright fortnight in the month of Bhadra, according to the Hindu calendar. It is believed that worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day brings peace and prosperity to one’s life.

According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Parvati was accepted by Lord Shiva as his wife after fasting and remaining austere for many years. So, married women fast on this day praying for their husband’s long life while unmarried women fast praying for a husband like Lord Shiva.

Shiva temples across the country have been drawing devotees in large numbers since early morning on Friday.

The Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu was opened to the public since 3 AM. The number of visitors to the temple was initially small as it had been raining continuously since Thursday night. But the number swelled quickly as soon as the rain stopped.