KMC repairs inner roads as Indra Jatra nears (Pictures)

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has started repairing roads in the core areas of the city as the Indra Jatra festival draws near.

Celebrated for eight days, Indra Jatra is the biggest religious street festival in Kathmandu. The festival begins on September 15 this year. The government has declared a public holiday in the Kathmandu Valley on September 17 to mark Indra Jatra.

As part of preparations for the festival, the KMC has begun repairing inner roads under it in and around Basantapur.

The KMC repairs roads in the core city areas ahead of Indra Jatra every year.