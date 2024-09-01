Nepal Bar Association pickets Judicial Council (Pictures)

Nepal Bar Association (NBA) picketed the Judicial Council on Sunday demanding revocation of the first amendment to the Judicial Council Regulation.

NBA members held a protest outside the Judicial Council before the Council’s meeting called for 1 PM Sunday.

Gopal Krishna Ghimire, chairman of NBA, said they held the protest as the Council’s meeting was called ignoring their demand for revocation of the first amendment.

More than 50 positions of judges, including four at the Supreme Court, are vacant across the country.

Although the current ruling coalition has begun the process of appointing judges, the NBA has been saying that recommendations should not be made according to the current regulation. It has been demanding revocation of the first amendment to the regulation saying it is against Article 141 (3) of the Constitution.