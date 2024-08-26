6 die, 4 missing in Ramechhap landslide

Six people died when three houses were buried in a landslide in Doramba Shailung Rural Municipality-3 of Ramechhap district on Saturday night.

Four others are missing in the landslide while one girl is in critical condition.

According to the District Police Office, 30-year-old Chandika Shrestha and her 18-month-old son Ayush, 57-year-old Urmila Pahari, 30-year-old Sandeep Pahari, 11-year-old Santosh Pahari, and 14-year-old Bigyan Pahari died in the landslide.

Anjana Shrestha, 11, was injured in the incident.

Police said that Phadki Pahari, 75; Kale Pahari, 55; Jhyaunkiri Pahari, 54; and Binda Pahari, 23, are missing in the landslide.

According to Khamala Thapa Magar, vice-chair of Doramba Shailung Rural Municipality, the landslide took place on Saturday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Singh at District Police Office, Ramechhap, said that locals, police and army personnel had begun search and rescue work immediately after learning about the landslide.

The landslide has also swept away a bridge over the Dhhoigaun River separating wards 2 and 3 of the rural municipality.

Lal Bahadur Thapa Magar, ward member of Doramba Shailung-3, said that the bridge was constructed last year at a cost of Rs 30 million.