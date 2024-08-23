14 killed as Indian passenger bus crashes in Tanahun

Fourteen people were killed when an Indian passenger bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River at Aina Pahara in Anbu Khaireni Rural Municipality-2 of Tanahun district on Friday.

Sixteen passengers have been rescued from the crash site.

The bus with the number plate UP 53 FT 7623 was carrying 41 passengers, the driver and his two assistants.

Superintendent of Police Mohan Kumar Thapa at District Police Office, Kaski, said that all the passengers traveling in the bus were Indian nationals.

According to SP Thapa, they have received information that the passengers had come from Gorakhpur in India.

They had stayed in a hotel in Pokhara and the bus had left there for Kathmandu at 7:30 Friday morning, he added.

According to police, the hotel’s records show that the 41 Indian nationals had reached Pokhara on Wednesday. They stayed in Pokhara for two days and left for Kathmandu on Friday morning.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Thapa, joint spokesperson for Armed Police Force, said that fourteen people traveling on the bus have been killed while 16 others have been rescued and taken to local hospitals for treatment.