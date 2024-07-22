Devotees visit Pashupati on first Monday of Shrawan (Pictures)

Hindu devotees visited the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu in large numbers on the first Monday of Shrawan, the fourth month of the Nepali calendar.

The month of Shrawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, with Mondays considered especially auspicious for worshiping him.

Hindu women visit temples and shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva in Shrawan. Many married women and unmarried girls observe a fast on Mondays and also abstain from meat consumption the whole month.

It is believed that visiting Lord Shiva's temples and worshiping him in Shrawan, especially on Mondays, washes away one’s sins and brings peace and prosperity in life.

Here are some pictures of devotees at Pashupatinath on Monday.