Former minister of state Ram Chandra Raya murdered in Sarlahi

Former minister of state for land reforms Ram Chandra Raya has been murdered in Sarlahi.

Raya, 80, was killed inside a room in his house in Ratanpur of Chandrapur Rural Municipality 1 of the district Sunday night.

The police found him dead in the room upon reaching the place after being informed of the incident at one in the morning, according to Spokesperson with Sarlahi Police DSP Deepak Shrestha. Raya had wound on the left part of his head made by sharp weapon.

Raya, who lived in Malangawa with his family, had come to Ratanpur only on Sunday, according to Chairman of Chandrapur Raj Kumar Mahato.

He had farm land in Ratanpur and he used to visit regularly to monitor the crops. The family had a cook at the house in Ratanpur.

Three men had come to visit Raya after dinner on Sunday, Mahato said citing the cook.

“Raya apparently told the cook to go to the rooftop and sleep while talking with those three men. The cook has said that he went to the rooftop after that and he called the police after Raya was killed,” Mahato added.

The body has been taken to Malangawa for autopsy.

Raya had become minister of state from RPP 30 years ago.