Police say two buses swept into Trishuli at Simaltal, Chitwan

Police say two passenger buses have been swept away from the Narayangadh-Muglin section of the highway by landslides.

The two buses were swept away from Simaltal at Bharatpur Metropolitan City 29 into the swollen Trishuli river at around 3:30 Friday morning, according to DSP with Chitwan Police Bhesh Raj Rijal.

One of the buses was from the company Angel Deluxe (Ba Pr 1516) coming to Kathmandu from Birgunj while the other was from the company Ganapati Deluxe (registration number yet to be known) going to Gaur from Kathmandu, according to DSP Rijal.

The highway has been obstructed by the landslide.

Security persons from the Nepal Army, the Armed Police Force and the Nepal Police have been deployed in the area after the incident.

SP Bhawesh Rimal has revealed that three passengers have said that they swan out of the river while the status of others in the two buses have yet to be known.

There were around 20 passengers in one bus and around 40 int the other, according to the police.