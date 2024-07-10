83 killed, 5 missing due to floods and landslides across country

A total of 83 persons have been killed while five have gone missing due to landslides and floods across the country after the onset of Monsoon on June 10 this year.

The death toll includes 33 men, 25 women and 25 children, according to the Nepal Police Headquarters. Similarly, a total of106 persons have been injured, according to Nepal Police Spokesperson DIG Dan Bahadur Karki.

A total of 2,954 families have been displaced due to the floods and landslides. Similarly, a total of 161 houses have been inundated, a school and two government buildings have been destroyed in the floods, and 41 bridges have been swept away across the country.

A total of 5,428 police persons have been mobilized for rescue of those affected by the floods and landslides.