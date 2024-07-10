Ram Ashish Yadav to be released from Saudi jail after deal on blood money

Ram Ashish Yadav from Janakpur Dham Sub-metropolitan City 17 of Dhanusha, who is jailed in Saudi Arabia after being found guilty of murder, is set to be released after collection of blood money.

Yadav was convicted over murder of his roommate Durga Prasad Sharma from Kanchan Rural Municipality 4 of Rupandehi.

Yadav had stabbed Sharma, who worked with him in the same company there and also shared a room, over a drunken brawl on October 6, 2018 night. The Tabuk Criminal Court found Yadav guilty on December 20, 2020 and sentenced him for five years.

The court also ruled that he would be released after five years if the family of deceased agreed to receive blood money, and would be given death penalty if not.

Yadav will complete his five-year term in a few months.

Yadav’s wife was not in a position to pay the blood money as she was struggling to raise their three daughters—aged 10, 15 and 18 years respectively.

The Department of Consular Services wrote to the Rupandehi District Administration Office on March 25 informing about the case and asking the office to reply whether the Sharmas reached agreement with the Yadav family over blood money or not.

Chief District Officer (CDO) of Rupandehi Ganesh Aryal then reached out to the Sharmas but the family did not want to receive blood money to save life of the person who killed their beloved family member.

Aryal finally convinced the Sharmas to accept blood money but they demanded Rs 5 million.

Yadav’s wife Reno Kumari was not in a position to make arrangements for such a huge sum of money. Yadav’s wife Renu Kumari said that she could only arrange Rs 1 million by selling the land that she and her husband owned in Janakpurdham.

Realizing that the letter he would send informing that the deal on blood money could not be reached would mean death penalty for Yadav, CDO Aryal then started campaign for collecting the blood money through donations.

He himself contributed Rs 50,000 (a month’s salary) and encouraged security officers and other civil servants to make contributions. Businessmen from Rupandehi also chipped in to save the life of a mon from Dhanusha. They collected Rs 3.625 million in a single meeting.

The administration on Tuesday handed over Rs 4.625 million to the Sharmas including Rs 1 million Reno Kumari arranged by selling land.

The Rupandehi District Administration has written to the Department of Consular Services informing that the agreement on blood money has been reached thereby ensuring that Yadav would be released after completing his five-year term and not condemned to death penalty.